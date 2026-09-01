EXCLUSIVE: Barnsley join Peterborough and Reading in race for Ipswich wonderkid

Barnsley have joined the developing loan race for Ipswich Town prospect James Mauge, adding fresh competition for Peterborough United and Reading.

The Tykes are assessing whether the versatile attacker could strengthen their forward options while continuing his senior development.

Ontheminute.com understands that Barnsley are now watching the 19-year-old’s situation. Ipswich have not committed to an exit and will prioritise guaranteed playing time when considering any proposal.

Mauge has opened the Premier League 2 campaign with two goals for Town’s under-21 side. He is comfortable leading the line or dropping into a deeper attacking role, giving potential suitors more than one way to use him.

The teenager is no stranger to men’s football. Previous spells with Bury Town and Needham Market provided experience of more physical competition away from the academy environment.

With Mauge contracted until 2027, Ipswich retain control. Barnsley must now show they can provide a better pathway than Peterborough or Reading before the window shuts.