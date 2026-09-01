Stoke City star refuses Norwich clash to force £7m Hull City move

Sorba Thomas is reportedly refusing to represent Stoke City against Norwich tonight as he attempts to secure a deadline move to Hull City.

The escalating dispute has become central to the deadline-day drama.

talkSPORT reports that Hull have submitted a fresh £7million offer for the 27-year-old. Thomas could also hand in a transfer request to underline his desire to leave the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke previously rejected an approach from the Tigers and must now decide whether their valuation has been met. Losing a key attacker immediately before the window closes would leave little time to recruit a replacement.

Thomas joined the Potters from Huddersfield Town in 2025 and offers pace, direct running and delivery from wide areas. Those qualities have made him an important Hull target.

The situation now requires a rapid resolution. Hull are pushing, Thomas reportedly wants the switch, and Stoke must choose between accepting the bid or keeping an unsettled player beyond the deadline.