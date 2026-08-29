Hull City hijack transfer race as Frankfurt accept deal for player linked with Premier League rivals

Hull City have moved to the brink of a major attacking addition after reaching an agreement in principle with Eintracht Frankfurt for Jean-Mattéo Bahoya.

The final call now rests with the French winger.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the clubs have settled the framework of the transfer. Hull must now convince Bahoya that the MKM Stadium is the right destination for the next stage of his career.

The 21-year-old can operate across the forward line but is most dangerous from the left.

His explosive acceleration and ability to beat defenders would offer Hull a new threat in wide areas.

Ontheminute.com⁠ previously revealed that Sunderland, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest had also tracked the Frankfurt talent. None had advanced beyond the monitoring stage at that point.

Hull have therefore stolen a march on heavyweight competition. However, the deal cannot be considered complete until Bahoya gives his approval, leaving supporters waiting for a potentially decisive transfer verdict.