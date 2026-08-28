Carrick drops major transfer hint as five clubs circle Man Utd starlet

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has left the door open for Harry Amass to leave before the transfer deadline.

West Ham, Burnley, Norwich City, Stoke City and Birmingham City are all tracking the highly rated young left-back.

Carrick refused to guarantee that Amass would remain at Old Trafford when questioned during his latest press conference.

“It comes to this stage and this is the stage of the window, there is always different scenarios,” Carrick said. “We’ve been really pleased with Harry, he’s done really well in pre-season.”

The praise underlines Amass’ progress, but it does not remove the possibility of a move. United must decide whether regular senior minutes elsewhere would accelerate his development more effectively than remaining within Carrick’s squad.

Interest from five clubs gives the defender several possible pathways. Any agreement may ultimately depend on playing-time assurances and United’s depth at left-back.

With the window nearing its conclusion, Amass could become the subject of a late scramble.