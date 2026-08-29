EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona enter race for Ajax wonderkid watched by Man Utd and Newcastle

Barcelona have joined the growing pursuit of Ajax midfielder Abdellah Ouazane, adding a continental heavyweight to the competition for one of Amsterdam’s fastest-rising talents.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Catalan giants are monitoring the 17-year-old and following his senior breakthrough closely. Their interest remains preliminary, with no formal approach made.

Ajax youngster Abdellah Ouazane. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United and Newcastle United were already keeping tabs on Ouazane, meaning Ajax now face attention from three major clubs. The teenager’s recent impact has only strengthened that scrutiny after he scored against Heerenveen on Sunday.

A Morocco youth international, Ouazane is comfortable in attacking and central midfield roles. His close control, creativity and ability to carry possession could naturally appeal to Barcelona’s recruitment model.

Ajax are protected by a contract running until June 2028 and have invested years in his development. That gives them control of the situation, but Barcelona’s arrival increases the pressure on the English pair to decide whether their interest should become more serious.