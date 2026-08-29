EXCLUSIVE: Luton Town join growing chase for Hull City prospect

Luton Town are considering a loan move for Hull City defender Calvin Okike as interest in the teenager continues to build.

The Hatters join Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers and Port Vale in assessing his availability before the deadline.

Ontheminute.com understands that Luton are keeping a close watch on developments at the MKM Stadium. No formal decision has been made by Hull, who will evaluate both Okike’s place around the senior squad and the minutes available elsewhere.

The 18-year-old can cover full-back and centre-back, giving interested clubs valuable tactical flexibility. He has already sampled senior football after making five appearances during a work-experience spell with Hartlepool United.

Okike marked his debut by scoring within 15 seconds and later collected Hull’s Academy Player of the Year prize. He signed professional terms in July before spending much of pre-season with the first team.

Luton’s challenge is now to present a clearer development pathway than the other three interested clubs.