Middlesbrough beat Hull City and Birmingham in race for €5m midfielder

Middlesbrough are set to sign USMNT Under-23 midfielder Rokas Pukštas from Hajduk Split in a deal worth €5m.

The Championship club have beaten European competition to secure a player who has already accumulated considerable senior experience.

The Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath revealed via X that Boro have won the race for the 22-year-old. Sources in Croatia indicate several clubs had shown serious interest before Middlesbrough moved into pole position.

Pukštas has been involved in first-team football since his teenage years, giving him unusual experience for his age. His arrival would provide Boro with another energetic and developing midfield option.

Birmingham City and Hull City had previously been strongly linked with moves for the American. However, neither club could prevent Middlesbrough from taking control of negotiations.

The €5m agreement represents a significant investment, but Boro will believe Pukštas can contribute immediately while retaining considerable long-term value. An official announcement is now expected once the remaining formalities are completed.