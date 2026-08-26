EXCLUSIVE: Plymouth join loan race for Hull City teenager

Plymouth Argyle have joined Bristol Rovers and Port Vale in monitoring Hull City defender Calvin Okike.

The Pilgrims are assessing whether the teenager could provide youthful depth and versatility on loan before the transfer window closes.

Ontheminute.com understands that Argyle’s interest remains preliminary, with no agreement currently close. Hull will only approve a temporary move if Okike is offered a meaningful senior role.

The 18-year-old has strengthened his reputation during an encouraging 2026. He scored just 15 seconds into his Hartlepool United debut and completed five appearances during a productive work-experience spell.

Okike’s progress earned him Hull’s Frank Donoghue Academy Player of the Year award. The full-back, who can also play centrally, then signed his first professional contract in July.

First-team involvement during pre-season has provided another important test. Plymouth must now show they can offer more consistent competitive minutes than Bristol Rovers or Port Vale while continuing the defender’s development.