EXCLUSIVE: Huddersfield and Reading eye Aston Villa youngster

Huddersfield Town and Reading are monitoring Aston Villa prospect Mason Cotcher as they assess potential loan additions.

The highly rated youngster could become the subject of a late two-club battle.

Ontheminute.com understands both EFL sides are keeping close tabs on Cotcher’s situation at Villa Park. No agreement has been reached, but a temporary switch is under consideration as the clubs examine their attacking options.

A loan would offer Cotcher the chance to gain regular senior minutes and continue his development away from Villa. His parent club must now decide whether first-team opportunities or an EFL spell would provide the better pathway this season.

Huddersfield and Reading could both offer a competitive environment, although any move is likely to depend on Villa’s squad plans and assurances over playing time.

Interest may strengthen quickly if the Premier League club approves an exit. For now, Cotcher remains at Villa, with two ambitious suitors ready to act should he become available.