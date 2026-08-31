EXCLUSIVE: Peterborough and Reading launch late chase for Ipswich wonderkid

Peterborough United and Reading are monitoring Ipswich Town forward James Mauge with a potential loan in mind.

The teenager could be offered another opportunity to build senior experience away from Portman Road.

Ontheminute.com understands that the two EFL sides are keeping tabs on Mauge’s availability.

No agreement has been reached, with Ipswich expected to assess which destination would provide the best development pathway and most regular minutes.

The 19-year-old has progressed through Town’s academy and signed professional terms in 2025. He can operate as a central striker or attacking midfielder, giving interested managers flexibility across the frontline.

Mauge has already experienced non-league football during temporary spells with Bury Town and Needham Market.

Those outings exposed him to the physical demands of senior competition while he continued representing Ipswich at under-21 level.