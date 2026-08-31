Bolton secure transfer breakthrough as medical for former Leeds and MK Dons striker booked

Bolton Wanderers are closing in on Max Dean after finally reaching an agreement with Belgian club Gent.

The striker is due to undergo a medical today before completing his return to English football.

Reporter Pete O’Rourke says the Championship club have agreed a fee for the 22-year-old following prolonged negotiations. Bolton previously struggled to match Gent’s valuation, but a late breakthrough has cleared the main obstacle.

Dean developed in Leeds United’s academy before making his senior breakthrough with MK Dons. His 20-goal campaign in 2023/24 earned him a move to Belgium, where he gained domestic and European experience.

The forward has been keen to secure more regular starts and Bolton can provide that opportunity. His movement, pressing and finishing would give Steven Schumacher a different option through the middle.

Personal terms and medical checks remain before any announcement. However, with the clubs now aligned, Bolton appear poised to complete one of the Championship’s most intriguing deadline deals.