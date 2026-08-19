EXCLUSIVE: Championship new boys join rivals in showing interest in Aston Villa prospect

Bolton Wanderers are considering a loan move for Aston Villa midfielder Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba as they prepare for their Championship return.

The Trotters are assessing whether the versatile teenager could add creativity across several attacking positions.

Ontheminute.com understands that Bolton’s interest remains preliminary, with no formal approach made. West Bromwich Albion, Preston North End and Swansea City are also weighing up temporary deals for the 19-year-old, leaving Villa with several destinations to evaluate.

Bolton could provide Jimoh-Aloba with a different challenge during the club’s first second-tier campaign since 2018/19. His ability to play centrally, behind a striker or out wide would offer useful tactical flexibility.

Jimoh-Aloba experienced Championship football during last season’s spell with West Brom, the academy he represented for almost a decade.

He also scored a dramatic Europa League winner against RB Salzburg for Villa in January. Regular minutes and a clearly defined role are likely to determine which interested club gains the advantage.