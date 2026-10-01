Sunderland and Aston Villa lock on to Brazilian goal machine

Kevin Viveros’ goalscoring streak has placed Athletico Paranaense under pressure, with Sunderland and Aston Villa now in the frame for the Colombian striker.

TEAMtalk reports that the two Premier League clubs are monitoring the 26-year-old, while Villa have made initial contact after repeated scouting checks. Athletico would want £25m-£35m before considering a sale.

The numbers explain the interest. Viveros has returned 19 goals and four assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season, turning him into one of Brazil’s most productive forwards.

Manager Odair Hellmann has hailed the striker’s development, saying: “He’s a beast, a monster… he’s evolved a lot technically.” The praise reflects a player who has quickly become central to Athletico’s attack.

Interest from Saudi Arabia and Russia means neither English club has a clear path. For Sunderland and Villa, Viveros’ form has created a genuine race, but Athletico are unlikely to compromise.