EXCLUSIVE: Celtic tracking Silkeborg midfield star

Celtic have added Silkeborg midfielder Villads Westh to their early recruitment watchlist as they cast their net across Scandinavia for emerging options.

Ontheminute.com understands Celtic have been following the Danish midfielder’s development, but no formal approach has been made. The 22-year-old is viewed as a player whose progress could be monitored through the season before any decision.

Westh has become a regular for Silkeborg after arriving from Kolding IF in 2025. His impressive start to the current Superliga campaign has produced one goal and three assists in nine matches, showing his ability to influence games from central areas.

The former Randers youth player has an important advantage for Silkeborg: he is tied to a contract until December 2029. That puts the Danish club in control should Celtic’s interest turn into something more concrete.

For now, Westh’s focus will be maintaining form, while Celtic continue their assessment of a rising domestic-league talent.