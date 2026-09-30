Spurs, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid keeping tabs on Hull City star

Hull City could face a battle to keep goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis after his outstanding Premier League introduction put the Greece international in the spotlight.

TEAMtalk reports Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are monitoring the 23-year-old. Spurs have watched Tzolakis more than once, while PSG and Madrid have followed him since his Olympiakos spell.

Three clean sheets from his first five league matches have shown how quickly he has adapted. He also shut out Germany during the international break, building on a reputation forged in European competition.

Hull paid a club-record fee believed to be around £20m in the summer, handing the keeper a five-year deal. It was a bold move by the promoted club, but the early evidence suggests it has been shrewd.

The Tigers view Tzolakis as central to their survival push and will not invite offers. Yet interest from four European giants means his form will attract increasing scrutiny.