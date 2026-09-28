Bradford, Luton and Fleetwood eye Sunderland starlet

Bradford City, Luton Town and Fleetwood Town are tracking Sunderland prospect Trey Ogunsuyi as they weigh up their January options.

Journalist Alan Nixon, writing on Patreon, says the trio are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old striker, who could be available for another loan.

The Belgian youth international has impressed for the Black Cats’ Under-21 side and is pushing for a more productive senior spell.

Ogunsuyi has already sampled first-team football at Falkirk and Shrewsbury Town. Those two loans brought only two goals in 22 appearances, but his academy return tells a different story.

He has scored 26 times in 40 Under-21 outings and struck a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest’s youngsters in August. That form has renewed interest in his next move.

Bradford and Luton are chasing promotion from League One, while Fleetwood would offer a League Two alternative. Sunderland are expected to assess carefully which club can give Ogunsuyi the regular minutes needed to turn promise into senior progress.