EXCLUSIVE: Eintracht Frankfurt join English trio in growing race for Polish defender

Lech Poznan could face a growing battle to retain Wojciech Mońka, with Eintracht Frankfurt joining the queue for the defender ahead of January.

The German club’s interest adds fresh weight to an increasingly crowded chase.

Ontheminute.com understands Brighton, Southampton and Sunderland are also following Mońka’s development. None of the four clubs has moved into advanced talks, leaving the situation open as scouts continue their assessments.

Frankfurt’s entry changes the choice that may eventually confront the Polish prospect. A switch to Germany would provide a different route from moving to England, where each interested side can offer its own development plan.

Lech hold a strong position while no formal proposal is on the table. They can monitor Mońka’s progress, set their preferred terms and decide whether January represents the right time to consider a sale.

The race may remain quiet for several weeks. However, one early bid could quickly force the other suitors to reveal how serious their interest really is.