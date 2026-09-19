EXCLUSIVE: Birmingham tracking Djurgarden striker ahead of January transfer window

Birmingham City are monitoring Djurgården forward Kristian Strømland Lien as they begin shaping their attacking plans for January.

The Blues are assessing whether the striker could become a winter-window target.

Ontheminute.com understands Birmingham’s recruitment team are keeping track of Lien’s progress in Sweden. Their interest remains at an early stage, with no formal approach believed to have been made.

The coming months will allow the club to study his form, availability and fit within the squad. Birmingham can then decide whether to open negotiations when the market reopens.

Djurgården will have a say in what happens next. Any deal would depend on their valuation, the forward’s role and whether a mid-season departure suits the Swedish club.

Lien’s profile could attract further attention if he continues to impress. Birmingham may need to move quickly once January arrives. For now, the focus is on scouting rather than talks, but the situation has the potential to develop into a notable transfer story.