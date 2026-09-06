EXCLUSIVE: Norwich and Swansea keeping tabs on Newcastle-watched Norwegian midfielder

Norwich City and Swansea City are tracking Djurgården talent Bo Hegland as both clubs begin planning for the January transfer window. The emerging star has also attracted attention from Newcastle United.

Ontheminute.com understands the Canaries and Swans are considering whether to make a winter approach. Newcastle have previously watched Hegland, adding another high-profile club to a developing race for his signature.

Any move remains at an early stage, leaving Djurgården time to assess the player’s role and future. Continued strong performances could raise his value and encourage other European sides to enter the picture.

Norwich and Swansea may offer a clearer route towards regular senior football, while Newcastle could present a longer-term development project. Those contrasting options may become important if several proposals arrive.

January is still months away, but recruitment work is already under way. Hegland’s progress during the autumn could determine whether monitoring turns into formal bids when the market reopens.