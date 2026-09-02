Newcastle and Aston Villa set for January battle over Leverkusen striker

Newcastle United and Aston Villa will renew their battle for Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane when the January transfer window opens.

Both clubs failed to secure the highly rated forward before the summer deadline.

Football Insider reports that Kofane will remain on recruitment lists at St James’ Park and Villa Park. The 20-year-old is viewed as a prospect with “huge upside”, although competition could grow rapidly.

The Cameroon international delivered seven goals and six assists last season. He has started the new campaign even faster, scoring twice in his opening two appearances.

Those numbers underline why Newcastle see him as a strong match for their youth-focused recruitment strategy. Villa are determined to add emerging quality to their attacking options.

Leverkusen regard Kofane as an important part of their project, so any January deal is unlikely to be straightforward. Continued strong form could drive his valuation higher and turn the chase into one of the winter window’s biggest transfer battles.