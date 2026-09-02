Sunderland winger faces extra checks before Ajax move

Simon Adingra’s loan move from Sunderland to Ajax is facing a final hurdle, with the winger scheduled for additional medical examinations today.

The transfer is still expected to be completed before the Dutch window shuts.

Sky Sports News reports that Ajax requested further tests after the 24-year-old underwent his initial medical on Tuesday. There is no suggestion that the season-long agreement between the clubs has collapsed.

Sunderland and Ajax have already settled the terms of the temporary switch. The remaining checks must now be completed before the Dutch club can register and announce Adingra.

The timing leaves limited room for delays. Ajax are working towards the 11pm BST deadline, while both clubs remain confident the paperwork can be processed in time.

For Adingra, the move would offer a fresh opportunity to secure regular football and make an impact in the Netherlands. Attention will now focus on the test results as Ajax attempt to complete the final stage of the deal.