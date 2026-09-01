Sunderland bid for FC Augsburg star amid Fofana doubt

Sunderland have launched a move for FC Augsburg attacker Alexis Claude-Maurice by submitting a written offer for a permanent transfer.

The Black Cats are attempting to strengthen their options before the window closes.

Sky Sport Germany reports that the proposal was delivered around 30 minutes before the update emerged. The size of the offer has not been disclosed, and Augsburg’s response is now awaited.

Uncertainty remains over where Claude-Maurice sits in Sunderland’s recruitment plans. He may be a leading target, but he could also represent an alternative if the club cannot complete a deal for Malick Fofana.

That question could shape how quickly negotiations progress. Sunderland must balance both pursuits while ensuring they do not finish the window without the attacking reinforcement they want.

The written bid shows their interest has moved beyond enquiries. Augsburg now hold the key, while Sunderland continue to assess the Fofana situation. A rapid decision could determine which player becomes the club’s next arrival.