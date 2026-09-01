Leeds United join Sunderland chase after winger rejects Hull

Leeds United have entered the race for Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Mattéo Bahoya after the youngster rejected a switch to Hull City. The latest twist has reopened his route to English football.

talkSPORT reporter Ben Jacobs says Leeds are exploring the conditions of a deal. Sunderland have also assessed Bahoya, leaving the attacker with interest from two clubs after saying no to Hull.

Hull had reached an agreement in principle with Frankfurt, but the final decision rested with the player. His refusal forced the Tigers to look elsewhere and created an opportunity for their rivals.

Leeds may view Bahoya as a high-upside option capable of adding speed and direct running in wide areas. Sunderland’s presence could complicate matters if their interest develops into a formal approach.

No transfer is guaranteed. Frankfurt’s demands, Bahoya’s preferred sporting project and the prospect of regular football will shape the next stage. Leeds must now decide whether to turn their early interest into concrete negotiations.