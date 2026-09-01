Blues take lead in three-club race for Hull City star

Birmingham City have moved into pole position to sign Hull City midfielder Liam Millar, with talks between the clubs now at an advanced stage.

The Blues are pushing to complete a late deal before their rivals can respond.

Sky Sports News reports that Middlesbrough and Stoke City have also shown interest in Millar. However, Birmingham appear to have gained a decisive advantage in negotiations.

The timing is striking after Millar stepped off the bench to score Hull’s winner against Coventry City in the Premier League at the weekend. Despite that contribution, his future remains uncertain.

Hull have added 13 players during a summer overhaul and are still seeking further recruits. The Tigers must also finalise their 25-man Premier League squad, encouraging a practical approach to possible departures.

Birmingham are simultaneously working to sign Mohammed Fuseini from Union Saint-Gilloise. A fee of around £3.5million has been agreed, with the forward remaining in the city as efforts continue to complete that transfer.