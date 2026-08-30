Wrexham launch stunning late move for in-demand Croatia star

Wrexham have entered the race for HNK Rijeka playmaker Toni Fruk as Phil Parkinson searches for a late creative addition.

The ambitious Welsh club are assessing whether a deal can be completed before the transfer window closes.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on X that the Croatia international features on Wrexham’s attacking-midfield shortlist. Several Serie A sides are also tracking the 25-year-old, creating significant competition for his signature.

Ontheminute.com previously revealed that Leeds United, Hull City and Ipswich Town have monitored Fruk’s situation in Croatia. Wrexham’s arrival could now trigger a frantic finish to an increasingly crowded chase.

Fruk offers goals, invention and positional flexibility. He can operate behind a striker or push further forward, giving Parkinson another potential route through stubborn defences.

No formal agreement has yet been reported with Rijeka. However, Wrexham’s interest underlines their determination to add proven international quality, and Fruk could become one of the window’s most eye-catching late arrivals.