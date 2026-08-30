Wrexham, Derby and Millwall launch late raid for Watford star

Wrexham, Derby County and Millwall are battling to prise Mattie Pollock away from Watford before the transfer deadline.

However, the Hornets have no desire to lose their commanding centre-back during the window’s closing stages.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on X that all three Championship clubs are chasing the 24-year-old. Watford remain reluctant sellers, potentially forcing interested sides to submit an exceptional proposal to change their position.

Pollock has developed into an important figure at Vicarage Road. Strong in the air and comfortable defending his penalty area, he also offers leadership and extensive second-tier experience. He was named Watford’s Player of the Season for the 2025/26 campaign.

Wrexham, Derby and Millwall are each seeking greater defensive depth for the demanding months ahead. Pollock would provide an immediate, proven option rather than a long-term project.

Time is now the biggest obstacle. With Watford determined to keep him, the three-way chase may require a dramatic late bid before the window slams shut.