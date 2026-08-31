Newcastle reject £10m Forest bid as deadline drama builds

Nottingham Forest have had a £10million bid for Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy rejected.

The weekend approach failed to tempt the Magpies, leaving the City Ground club with little time to revive negotiations.

The Daily Mail reports that Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle wants to retain the experienced 31-year-old. His stance has made a deadline-day agreement unlikely, although Forest could return with an improved proposal.

Murphy has entered the final year of his contract at St James’ Park, which encouraged Forest to test Newcastle’s position. He offers Premier League experience, accurate crossing and the flexibility to operate as either a winger or wing-back.

Forest’s interest is not new. They previously explored taking Murphy during Newcastle’s pursuit of Anthony Elanga in 2025, but that idea was blocked.

The rejected bid now places the decision back with Forest. They must either raise their offer significantly or pursue an alternative before the window closes, while Newcastle remain determined to keep a trusted senior figure.