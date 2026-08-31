Nottingham Forest launch stunning deadline raid for Newcastle star

Nottingham Forest are making a dramatic deadline push to sign Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy.

The City Ground club want another wide option and believe the experienced Premier League performer could become available before Tuesday’s 11pm cut-off.

talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says Forest are pushing to secure the 31-year-old. Murphy has entered the final season of his Newcastle contract, while the Magpies could reportedly consider allowing him to leave.

The move would give Oliver Glasner a versatile operator capable of playing as a winger or wing-back. Murphy’s pace, crossing and top-flight experience could help Forest immediately rather than requiring a lengthy adaptation period.

Forest previously explored including Murphy in discussions when Newcastle pursued Anthony Elanga in 2025. That proposal went nowhere, but their interest has clearly survived.

Time is running short for an agreement. Newcastle must now decide whether to retain a trusted squad player or cash in before his contract moves closer to expiry, leaving Forest ready to pounce.