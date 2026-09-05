Blackburn launch move for Scottish wonderkid

Blackburn Rovers have launched an ambitious move for Scotland youth international Cai McGunnigle after the teenage forward impressed in Hong Kong.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reports on X that Rovers have submitted a bid for the 17-year-old. McGunnigle has attracted attention through his performances for Hong Kong FC in the country’s Premier League.

The centre-forward has already gained senior experience despite his age. He also made history by becoming the youngest goalscorer in the Hong Kong top flight, underlining his growing reputation.

However, any agreement would be designed for the future. International transfer regulations mean McGunnigle cannot complete the switch to England until next summer, after he turns 18.

Blackburn have already assessed the youngster during a trial involving their academy teams. A successful deal would therefore represent a long-term investment rather than an immediate first-team solution.

Rovers must now attempt to secure an agreement before further admirers join the race for one of Scotland’s emerging attacking prospects.