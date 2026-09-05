EXCLUSIVE: Southampton and Sunderland keeping an eye on Polish centre-back

Southampton and Sunderland are monitoring Lech Poznan defender Wojciech Mońka ahead of a possible January move.

The Polish prospect could become the focus of a battle between the English sides.

Ontheminute.com understands recruitment staff from both clubs are keeping track of Mońka’s progress. No formal move is believed to be advanced, but a winter approach is under consideration if he remains available.

Southampton and Sunderland may see the defender as a long-term investment rather than only an immediate solution. His performances over the coming months will help determine whether either club turns its interest into an offer.

Lech Poznan’s position will also be crucial. The Polish club can assess Mońka’s role, establish its valuation and decide whether a mid-season departure would fit its sporting plans.

January is still months away, allowing all parties time to evaluate the next step. However, interest from two English clubs could create a competitive chase and force an early decision once the window opens.