Nottingham Forest plot January return for Spurs star as Chelsea and Newcastle circle

Nottingham Forest could reignite their pursuit of Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall in January, with Chelsea and Newcastle United also monitoring the Sweden international.

The Telegraph reports that Forest saw a £38m offer rejected in July. Tottenham valued Bergvall at no less than £50m, prompting the City Ground club to step back rather than force an agreement.

Interest has not disappeared, and Forest may test Spurs’ resolve when the winter market opens. Chelsea and Newcastle ensure any renewed negotiations could quickly become competitive.

Forest’s decision to wait was helped by James McAtee’s improvement. The £24m signing struggled during his first season but impressed Oliver Glasner in pre-season and then delivered an energetic display against Liverpool.

Glasner believes McAtee can operate as a deep “quarterback” and develop into a major midfield influence. That progress removes immediate pressure, but Bergvall could still become Forest’s headline January target if Tottenham soften their position.