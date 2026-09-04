£30m Aston Villa signing omitted days after arrival

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has suffered an immediate Aston Villa setback after being omitted from their Champions League squad just days after completing his move from Southampton.

Villa boss Unai Emery selected 23 players for the league phase. Modou Keba Cisse and teenage striker Brian Madjo were also left out.

Villa’s registration limit was reduced from 25 because they could not fill all four UEFA places reserved for club-trained players. Harwood-Bellis qualifies as association-trained following his Manchester City development.

The £25m signing, with another £5m potentially due in add-ons, may also have completed his deadline-day transfer too late for submission. Villa have not confirmed the precise reason.

His European campaign is not necessarily over. Villa could register up to three new players for the knockout rounds, while an approved replacement is possible if a List A outfield player suffers a long-term absence.