Manchester United eye €60m Barcelona sensation

Manchester United are considering a €60m move for Barcelona teenager Xavi Espart as they search for a long-term solution at full-back.

Spanish outlet Fichajes.net claims the 19-year-old has emerged as a target following his rapid first-team breakthrough. United had previously monitored Alejandro Balde, but Espart’s rise has reportedly altered their thinking.

The La Masia graduate made six senior appearances last season, totalling 190 minutes, before earning a permanent place in Hansi Flick’s squad. He has since gained prominence on the left side of defence.

Espart can operate on either flank or in midfield. That versatility was also evident as he helped Spain win the 2026 European Under-19 Championship while playing in the centre of the pitch.

Barcelona recently added João Cancelo, increasing competition for places, although Espart’s growing importance may make negotiations difficult.

Any deal remains uncertain, with United yet to formalise their reported interest. However, a €60m approach would severely test Barcelona’s determination to retain their latest academy talent.