Celtic plot fresh January move for Blackburn star

Celtic are expected to renew their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Ryoya Morishita in January after being unable to secure a summer deal.

Reporter Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, says the former Legia Warsaw player remains a target for the Glasgow club despite Blackburn refusing to sanction his departure late in the window.

Rovers hold a strong negotiating position. Morishita’s contract runs until 2028, with an option for another year, leaving Celtic needing to persuade the Lancashire club to sell.

The interest emerged during discussions involving Reo Hatate, who eventually joined Blackburn’s local rivals Burnley. Those conversations brought Morishita into consideration, but the timing proved a major obstacle.

Tony Mowbray was already frustrated by Blackburn’s limited recruitment, making the loss of an influential midfielder particularly difficult to contemplate.

Celtic could now return with more time to negotiate. However, their continued interest offers no guarantee that Rovers will soften their stance when the winter window opens.