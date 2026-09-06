EXCLUSIVE: Coventry and Norwich ponder January move for Czech striker

Coventry City and Norwich City are tracking Viktoria Plzen striker Christophe Kabongo as they begin shaping plans for the January transfer window.

Both clubs are considering whether the forward could strengthen their attacking options.

Ontheminute.com understands Kabongo has emerged on recruitment lists at the two English sides. The interest is focused on a potential winter move, giving them several months to monitor his performances and availability.

Coventry could view Kabongo as a player capable of adding competition to their forward line, while Norwich are also assessing possible attacking reinforcements. Their differing projects may become important if both decide to make formal approaches.

Viktoria Plzen’s stance will be central to any negotiations. A deal would depend on the Czech club’s valuation, the proposed role and whether Kabongo is open to moving to England.

No talks are believed to be advanced at this stage. However, continued scouting could turn the situation into a direct transfer battle when the window reopens in January.