Blackburn plot January move for ex-Man Utd wonderkid

Blackburn Rovers could return for Shola Shoretire in January after a late attempt to sign the former Manchester United prospect collapsed on deadline day.

Reporter Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon page, says Rovers tried to complete a last-minute deal. The reason it failed remains unclear, but Shoretire could stay on their recruitment list.

The setback added to a frustrating finale for Tony Mowbray. Deals involving Reo Hatate and Brian De Keersmaecker also fell through, while only four summer arrivals were secured.

Shoretire emerged through United’s academy and made five senior appearances before joining PAOK in 2024. He then scored five Eredivisie goals during a productive loan spell with PEC Zwolle last season.

The versatile attacker is also familiar with English football following his loan at Bolton Wanderers, who are monitoring his situation.

Blackburn may now wait until January before making another approach, but competition could complicate any renewed negotiations.