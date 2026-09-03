Al Ittihad open talks over move for Sunderland star

Al Ittihad have opened talks with Sunderland over a surprise move for Chemsdine Talbi, placing the winger’s future on Wearside under fresh scrutiny.

Sky Sports News reports that negotiations are under way between the clubs. A deal remains possible because Saudi Arabia’s transfer window is still open, giving Al Ittihad time to complete the signing.

The Morocco international has not been included in Sunderland’s European squad while discussions continue. That decision will increase speculation that an agreement could be reached before the Saudi deadline.

Talbi only arrived from Club Brugge last summer in an £18m transfer. Sunderland must now decide whether to cash in early or retain a 21-year-old attacker who was recruited as a long-term investment.

The talks create an unexpected squad-management call after the English window closed. Losing Talbi would remove a wide option, although any substantial fee could reshape Sunderland’s future recruitment plans.