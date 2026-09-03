Sheffield United, Cardiff and Burnley circle free-agent star

Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Burnley are battling to sign free-agent midfielder Will Smallbone as Championship clubs seek a valuable addition outside the transfer window.

Sky Sports News reports that all three sides are interested in the 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international. Smallbone is unattached after his Southampton contract expired during the summer.

That status allows him to join a new club immediately, offering the interested trio an opportunity to strengthen their squads without waiting for January. His experience could prove especially attractive.

The midfielder progressed through Southampton’s academy and made 90 senior appearances for the Saints. He also gained Championship knowledge during loan spells with Stoke City and Millwall.

Smallbone is expected to choose his next destination within days. Sheffield United, Cardiff and Burnley must now convince him that their project offers the clearest route to regular football and a prominent midfield role.