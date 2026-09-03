Sheffield Wednesday eye two free agents after deadline

Sheffield Wednesday could make up to two additions after the transfer deadline as Henrik Pedersen searches the free-agent market for extra quality.

The Owls are prepared to act, but only if the right players become available.

The Star reports that recruitment staff have begun identifying possible targets. Pedersen confirmed the plan following Tuesday’s win at Wycombe, saying: “We are searching the market to see if there could be one or two.”

Wednesday are not considered desperate for numbers after strengthening their squad. Instead, any signing must improve the group and provide genuine competition during the long League One campaign.

Pedersen added that the market can be difficult and stressed he is already pleased with his options. He said a newcomer would need to be “a really good player” before the club proceeds.

Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to finalise Davis Keillor-Dunn’s loan from Wrexham. The deadline-day move is understood to require clearance before Wednesday can formally confirm the attacker’s arrival.