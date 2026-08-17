Four clubs circle Bolton star after stunning two-assist display

Bolton Wanderers face a late-window battle to keep John McAtee after four clubs made enquiries about the versatile forward following his eye-catching start to the season.

The Daily Mail reports that Charlton Athletic, Cardiff City, Lincoln City and Sheffield Wednesday are all monitoring the 27-year-old. Their interest could develop as the transfer deadline moves closer.

McAtee delivered an immediate reminder of his value during Bolton’s Championship return on Saturday. He created both goals in a memorable 2-1 victory over Preston North End, helping them mark their first second-tier fixture in seven years with three points.

The Salford-born attacker joined Bolton in 2024 and has since become an important, hard-working option across the front line. His ability to play in several attacking roles makes him attractive to potential buyers.

Bolton must now decide how firmly to resist any approach. After such an influential opening performance, losing McAtee during the final weeks of the window would leave a significant gap.