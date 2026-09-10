Cardiff City join Burnley and Blackburn in race for former Rangers winger

Cardiff City are considering a move for free agent Rabbi Matondo as they look to add pace and invention to their attack.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reports on X that the Bluebirds have joined Burnley and Blackburn Rovers in the race for the Wales international. Belgian side Zulte Waregem have also been linked with the 26-year-old.

Matondo is searching for his next club after leaving SK Brann during the summer. A spell training with Sheffield United has placed him on the radar of sides.

A Cardiff return would carry an added personal connection. The Liverpool-born winger previously spent time in the Bluebirds academy before building a career with Manchester City, Schalke, Stoke City, Rangers, Hannover and Cercle Brugge.

His speed and direct style could offer Cardiff a different option in the final third after a quiet transfer window.

However, the competition means Cardiff may need to act quickly if they want to secure a player with 15 Wales caps and experience.