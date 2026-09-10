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Home England Cardiff City join Burnley and Blackburn in race for former Rangers winger

Cardiff City join Burnley and Blackburn in race for former Rangers winger

Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff City FC
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff City FC. Photo by Shutterstock.

Cardiff City are considering a move for free agent Rabbi Matondo as they look to add pace and invention to their attack.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reports on X that the Bluebirds have joined Burnley and Blackburn Rovers in the race for the Wales international. Belgian side Zulte Waregem have also been linked with the 26-year-old.

Matondo is searching for his next club after leaving SK Brann during the summer. A spell training with Sheffield United has placed him on the radar of sides.

A Cardiff return would carry an added personal connection. The Liverpool-born winger previously spent time in the Bluebirds academy before building a career with Manchester City, Schalke, Stoke City, Rangers, Hannover and Cercle Brugge.

His speed and direct style could offer Cardiff a different option in the final third after a quiet transfer window.

However, the competition means Cardiff may need to act quickly if they want to secure a player with 15 Wales caps and experience.

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