EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough and Birmingham keeping tabs on Viking prospect

Middlesbrough and Birmingham City are keeping tabs on Viking midfielder Tobias Moi as both clubs assess potential Scandinavian additions for future transfer windows.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Championship pair are monitoring the 20-year-old Norwegian, who has become an increasingly prominent figure in Viking’s midfield. Neither club has made a formal approach at this stage.

Moi has earned more responsibility during the 2026 Eliteserien campaign, operating centrally after previously being used in defence. His calm use of the ball and positional flexibility have helped elevate his standing.

The former Norway Under-20 international also featured at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, where he was named player of the match against Saudi Arabia.

Viking are under no immediate pressure to sell. Moi signed a new contract in April that runs until the end of 2029, giving the Stavanger club a strong position.

However, a strong finish to the season could intensify interest. Boro and Birmingham are among the English sides watching closely.