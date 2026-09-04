Birmingham loan star handed surprise Hull City lifeline

Liam Millar’s deadline-day move to Birmingham City may not mark the end of his Hull City career, despite the winger leaving on a season-long loan.

HullLive reports that Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic has left the door open for Millar to return. The manager believes regular football at Birmingham can benefit the Canada international before Hull reassess his future.

Jakirovic told HullLive: “Now we have our team and we have three players who can play in this position. I think it’s a great move for Liam but at the end of the day he will be on the pitch. We loan him and then we will see what will happen in the future.”

Millar is contracted at the MKM Stadium until June 2027, while Hull hold an option to extend that agreement by another year. He has recorded five goals and eight assists across 53 appearances for the club.

Hull’s busy recruitment drive has increased competition in his preferred wide role. With three players now available there, the temporary exit offers Millar a clearer route to consistent minutes.

Birmingham gain a direct and versatile attacker for their Championship campaign. However, his performances this season could decide whether he earns another opportunity in the Premier League with Hull next summer.