Newcastle must keep selling as Man Utd renews Lewis Hall interest

Newcastle United are preparing for player sales despite raising around £228m this summer, as their 2030 plan continues to reshape the club.

The Sun reports that Manchester United remain interested in left-back Lewis Hall and could return with a new approach next year.

Newcastle are discussing a contract with the 21-year-old, having rejected outside interest during the summer.

Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali were sold as Newcastle generated funds for an overhaul under Matthias Jaissle. Eight recruits aged 24 or under arrived for £266.6m.

Sporting director Ross Wilson has acknowledged that trading players will remain central to Newcastle’s model, even as chief executive David Hopkinson works to grow commercial income.

Hall’s future could become a test of that policy. United admire the England international, but Newcastle want him to remain part of their journey towards becoming one of world football’s top clubs by 2030.

January additions have not been ruled out, although changes may depend on departures.