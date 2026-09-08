Manchester United receive injury boost with defender set to return

Manchester United have received an injury boost, with Matthijs de Ligt moving closer to ending his lengthy absence from first-team action.

TEAMtalk reports that confidence is growing around the defender’s recovery from back surgery. United hope he can become available to Michael Carrick after the international break later this month.

De Ligt has not played since November, when he featured in a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. Rehabilitation was initially preferred, but the problem eventually required an operation in May and ruled him out of the World Cup.

The 27-year-old is now back on the training pitch and making encouraging progress. A home meeting with Tottenham on October 10 has been identified as a possible comeback fixture.

However, that date remains flexible. United are determined to avoid rushing the Dutch international and risking another setback.

Carrick confirmed De Ligt is training and moving in the right direction. His return would provide experience and competition at the heart of United’s defence.