Chelsea, Spurs, Brighton and Newcastle keeping tabs on Benfica star

Gianluca Prestianni’s rise at Benfica is attracting a fresh wave of Premier League attention, with Chelsea, Tottenham, Brighton and Newcastle United all watching closely.

TEAMtalk reports that the 20-year-old is still at the “monitoring stage” despite growing interest, with none of the clubs yet preparing a formal approach.

The Argentine winger joined Benfica from Velez Sarsfield in 2024 and is now turning promise into output. He has registered six goals and three assists this term after making more than 30 appearances across competitions last season.

Prestianni’s pace, close control and creativity have encouraged recruiters who already knew him from Argentina. Benfica are understood to be planning new contract discussions to strengthen their grip, meaning any move will require a compelling offer.

The twice-capped Argentina international may be in no rush, but the queue is growing quickly around one of Portuguese football’s standout emerging attackers.