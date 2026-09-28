EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd join Nottingham Forest and Newcastle in tracking Croatian wonderkid

NK Osijek prospect Izak Jezic has attracted Manchester United’s attention after one of the fastest senior breakthroughs in Croatian football this season.

The 16-year-old began the campaign within the club’s cadet setup before making the remarkable climb into the first team.

Ontheminute.com understands United are keeping tabs on Jezic alongside Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. The interest remains at a scouting stage, yet the Premier League trio will continue to assess his progress.

Jezic needed only one junior appearance before being introduced to Osijek’s senior side. He became the youngest player to play in the HNL this term when he was 16 years, five months and 13 days old.

United’s involvement intensifies competition for a player who has barely had time to settle into his new surroundings. While no move is currently imminent, his status could change rapidly if he keeps earning minutes.

Osijek will be determined to give the youngster the right platform before any future decision is made.