EXCLUSIVE: West Ham join Birmingham and Middlesbrough in tracking Norwegian midfielder

West Ham United are keeping an eye on Viking midfielder Tobias Moi after strengthening their link with the Norwegian club through Edvin Austbø’s recent arrival.

Ontheminute.com understands the Hammers are monitoring Moi’s development, although there has been no formal approach for the 20-year-old. Middlesbrough and Birmingham City have also been linked with the Viking talent.

Austbø completed his move to West Ham at the end of August, giving the club a recent example of Viking’s ability to produce players suited to English football.

Moi has logged more than 800 Eliteserien minutes this season in central midfield. The former Norway Under-20 international can also provide defensive cover, increasing his appeal.

Viking are in a strong position. Moi agreed a new contract until 2029 in April, meaning any interested club would need to make a convincing proposal.

For West Ham, the interest remains at an early stage. However, their growing connection with Viking could become worth watching.