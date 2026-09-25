Southampton eye former Middlesbrough boss as Tonda Eckert ban verdict looms

Southampton are preparing for a major decision over their dugout, with Rob Edwards emerging as a potential contingency candidate should Tonda Eckert receive a substantial suspension.

The Saints are waiting for the FA’s verdict before deciding whether a temporary solution or a longer-term change is required.

The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath reports that Southampton are “considering” former Middlesbrough boss Edwards if Eckert is handed a “lengthy ban”. A hearing took place on Thursday, with a swift outcome now expected.

Eckert faces an FA misconduct case following Southampton’s admitted spying on opposition training sessions during last season’s campaign. The club have already been expelled from the Championship play-offs and began the current season with a four-point deduction.

The length of any sanction will shape Southampton’s response. A brief absence could allow the Saints to maintain their present structure, while a longer ban would create a more pressing need for an interim appointment.

Edwards, who previously managed Middlesbrough, would offer an experienced Championship option. For now, however, Southampton’s plans remain dependent on the disciplinary verdict.