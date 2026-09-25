EXCLUSIVE: Ipswich Town track Bodø/Glimt star ahead of January

Ipswich Town are casting their recruitment net towards Norway as they assess a possible January move for Bodø/Glimt defender Fredrik Sjovold.

The 23-year-old has developed into a reliable top-flight option and could bring energy and flexibility to the right side of the Blues’ defence.

Ontheminute.com understands Ipswich are keeping tabs on Sjovold ahead of the winter window. There has been no formal approach, but his performances for the Norwegian champions have placed him firmly under consideration.

Sjovold plays primarily at right-back, although his ability to move inside and contribute in midfield increases his appeal. He has already gained useful experience in European competition and has represented Norway.

Bodø/Glimt will not be under immediate pressure to sell. Sjovold is contracted until 2028, placing his club in a strong position if interest turns into bids.

Ipswich are likely to keep monitoring before making a decision, but the defender’s profile fits a market increasingly mined by English clubs.